Pedestrian dies following collision in Napier

Saturday, 3 June, 2017 - 01:30

Hawke's Bay Police are investigating a fatal crash which occurred on State Highway 2, just north of the Napier Airport at approximately 11pm this evening.

The car and the pedestrian collided and the pedestrian has died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle is speaking with Police and the Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.

SH 2 is currently closed between the airport and Bay View.

Diversions are in place.