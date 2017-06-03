Pedestrian dies following collision in Napier

|
[ login or create an account ]
Hawke's Bay Police are investigating a fatal crash which occurred on State Highway 2, just north of the Napier Airport at approximately 11pm this evening.
The car and the pedestrian collided and the pedestrian has died at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle is speaking with Police and the Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.
SH 2 is currently closed between the airport and Bay View.
Diversions are in place.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.