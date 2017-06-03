Eastern Police arrest two offenders after vehicle stolen

Saturday, 3 June, 2017 - 00:10

Two people are in custody after the driver of a stolen vehicle failed to stop for Police in Camberley, Hastings.

At approximately 6:20pm this evening, Friday 2 June, 2017, Police received a report of a vehicle robbery in Cornwall Park, Hastings.

An offender pointed a firearm at the victim, who was in his own car, and told him to get out of his vehicle.

The offender then drove off in the victim’s car on Tomoana Road, from Cornwall Park towards Heretaunga but there were no further sightings.

The victim has been interviewed and is receiving support.

The offending car was later located in Mayfair by a Police patrol car and was followed for a short period of time before it fled Police at approximately 9pm.

It took off at speed through Hastings, Flaxmere and back to Camberley.

Spikes were put in place.

At approximately 9:15 pm the vehicle rammed into a parked police car with an officer inside at the corner of Lowe Street and Orchard Road.

There were no injuries to members of the public or Police.

Other patrol units assisted with containing the offending car and the driver was arrested inside the vehicle.

He has since been taken to hospital in a moderate to serious condition and is under guard.

The second occupant was caught after a short foot chase and is now in custody, receiving treatment for injuries he sustained before fleeing Police.

A firearm was subsequently recovered from the car.

This serious incident will be subject to an ongoing investigation.

Hawke’s Bay Police are pleased these dangerous offenders were able to be apprehended through the effective work of all Police involved.