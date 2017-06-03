Waitakere Police seeking information to identify Waitakere Superette robber

Saturday, 3 June, 2017 - 10:20

At 7:40am on Thursday June 1, a lone male entered Waitakere Superette on Township Road, Waitakere.

He confronted the store owners demanding cigarettes.

The owners escaped from the store and the male filled a large black duffle bag with assorted brands of cigarettes from the cabinets behind the counter.

The offender ran to a white vehicle with black bonnet parked in a driveway in Township Road, Waitakere.

Description - Caucasian, wearing black shoes, black pants, and orange 'high-vis" raincoat. He also had a tartan patterned hood over his face.

Police want any information to assist in identifying the male and his vehicle.

Information can be shared with Waitakere CIB on 09 8379511 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.