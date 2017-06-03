Information sought following cash-in-transit robbery in Auckland

Saturday, 3 June, 2017 - 09:50

Auckland City Police are again appealing for information from the public after the third cash-in-transit robbery, which occurred in Mt Wellington on Thursday night.

Just after 5.30pm, three males were waiting outside the ASB bank on Lunn Ave in a stolen Green Mazda Demio, with the registration number KAT221.

The vehicle and number plates were stolen from a Henderson car yard two weeks ago.

Two offenders got out of the car and confronted the cash-in-transit staff.

Both were armed with firearms.

As the offenders fled, there was a collision between the Mazda Demio and the cash-in-transit vehicle.

The vehicle was still able to drive away and it was dumped in Rutland Street, Ellerslie.

This vehicle is now being forensically examined by Police Fingerprint specialists and the ESR.

The first armed offender is described as; Pacific Islander, skinny build, less than 5ft 7 tall, aged 20 to 21years, wearing a checkered top over a black hoodie.

The second armed offender is described as; Male, 5ft7 to 6ft tall, aged 18 to 25yrs, Pacific Islander, fat build, black cap, jacket - possibly a black hoody with white design.

The driver of the vehicle is described as; big build, 6ft tall, wearing a balaclava.

Police believe that all three robberies are linked.

"A search warrant was executed last night in respect of person that may have been involved in this robbery, and he has been assisting us with our enquiries.

He has appeared in court today on unrelated charges and has been remanded in custody."

"We are seeking information from anyone who has seen the Green Mazda Demio, with the registration number KAT221"

"If you see anything suspicious, especially around cash-in-transit vehicles, then do not hesitate to call 111 immediately," says Detective Inspector Pascoe.

"I would also like to remind our community that we will be offering a reward for any information provided through Crimestoppers as part of our recent stolen goods campaign that leads to a successful prosecution of these offenders committing aggravated robberies" says Detective Inspector Pascoe.

If anyone has information regarding the on-going police investigations, they are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Tony McKENZIE on 09 302 6970, or alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

It is important to note however that to be eligible for a reward you will need to provide your details to Crimestoppers when you call.