Search for Michael McGrath

Saturday, 3 June, 2017 - 13:05

A search of the greater Sabys Road area in Halswell, Christchurch has commenced late this morning.

As this is an ongoing inquiry, we will not be going into specifics on timings, search areas, or numbers of staff and resources involved.

If there are any significant developments, including whether Michael McGrath has been found, media will be advised.

Police intend to release a further statement once today’s search has been concluded.