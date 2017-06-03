Investigation continues into Hamilton shooting

Saturday, 3 June, 2017 - 11:15

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a man in Frankton, Hamilton that occurred on Tuesday 30 May.

Around 8:15pm last Tuesday, Police received information that a man had been shot at a Seddon Street address.

The man was located deceased at the address.

As part of our ongoing enquiries, we need to speak to 39-year-old Anthony Brett Clegg.

Clegg is actively avoiding Police and we need the public's help to assist us in locating him.

He should not be approached.

We ask that you call 111 if you have seen Clegg or have any information.

Information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111