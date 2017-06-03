Serious Crash north of Te Araroa

Saturday, 3 June, 2017 - 16:25

Police and emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash on State Highway 35 north of Te Araroa, Gisborne District.

A car has gone over a bank with five people inside and one person has died at the scene.

A baby has also been injured and helicoptered to hospital.

There is no information available at this stage on whether or not the other occupants have been injured.

Serious Crash Unit have been notified.