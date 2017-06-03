Counties Manukau Police responding to Mangere death

Saturday, 3 June, 2017 - 18:25

Counties Manukau Police are investigating the death of a woman who was located in a storm water drain in Mangere this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Favona at 4:40pm, after a woman was found in the drain.

Upon Police attendance, it was discovered the woman was deceased.

Next of kin have been notified.

While enquiries will continue into the circumstances of her death, Police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.