Police seek sightings of vehicle stolen in Camberley

Saturday, 3 June, 2017 - 20:00

Hawke's Bay Police continue to investigate an aggravated robbery which occurred last night and resulted in the arrest of two offenders.

At approximately 6:20pm, Friday 2 June, 2017, a silver-coloured Volkwagon Golf MK 4 was stolen from Tomoana Road, Hastings.

The offenders threatened the victim with a firearm before driving off in his car, registration number EGU927.

The car remained outstanding until a Police patrol car found it at approximately 9pm last night.

Police now wish to know where the car was during the nearly three-hour period before 6:20pm and 9pm Friday night and are seeking the public's assistance.

Any sightings of the car or information on its whereabouts should be reported to Hawke's Bay Police on 06 873 0500.

Alternatively, information may be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The two offenders are both 24-year-old men and are due to reappear in court on Tuesday 27 June, 2017.