Hamilton Lotto player celebrates $1 million win

Saturday, 3 June, 2017 - 21:21

With winter having officially arrived, a Lotto player from Hamilton will be planning their dream midwinter getaway after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Parkwood Supervalue in Hamilton.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Wednesday.

Every day thousands of Kiwis around the country volunteer their time to help make sport happen. Tonight’s live draw featured the winner of Lotto NZ’s Sport Maker of the Year award, Special Olympics Powerlifting coach Amanda Young from Dunedin.

Each year, Lotto funding is used to support thousands of community projects around New Zealand, including all levels of sport. The Sport Maker partnership between Lotto New Zealand and Sport New Zealand thanks volunteers for helping make sport happen in communities around the country and encourages them to keep doing what they’re doing.

The clip can be viewed at https://mylotto.co.nz/community-winners/lotto-sport-maker-of-the-year

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.