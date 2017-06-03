Taranaki Police reunite Reggie the dog with his best friend

Saturday, 3 June, 2017 - 22:35

Search and rescue teams have successfully reunited Reggie the dog with his beloved owner this afternoon.

Taranaki Police Search and Rescue (SAR) and the Taranaki Alpine Cliff Rescue (TACR) Team were called to assist this morning after a dog suffered a significant fall yesterday.

"Reggie" fell approximately 30 metres down a bluff in the Okoki Valley, Urenui at midday on Friday 2 June, 2017.

Constable Pete Lawn says Reggie had been hunting wild pigs with his owner and despite numerous attempts to rescue him by his owner and nearby friends, he remained trapped down the bluff.

"Along with a team of four cliff rescue specialists, Police walked into the bush with Reggie's owner to recover him," says Mr Lawn.

Once teams reached the area, Reggie was successfully winched from over the bluff after a team abseiled down and reunited with his relieved owner this afternoon.

Owner Brandon is pictured with Reggie in the attached image.

"Reggie has no visible injuries but is receiving a thorough examination from a local vet," says Mr Lawn.

"Although it's not common, sometimes Police are asked to assist in rescuing trapped animals.

"Without the expertise of the Taranaki Alpine Cliff Rescue team, it would have been impossible to recover the dog from its precarious situation.

"The area was in dense bush and required specialist equipment to be carried in on foot in order to carry out this rescue.

"We're really pleased we were able to reunite Reggie with his best friend and Reggie looked happier than anyone!"