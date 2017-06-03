Police name pedestrian killed on SH2 at Bay View

|
Police can now release the name of the pedestrian who died following a collision with a car yesterday evening, Friday 3 June, 2017.
He was 22-year-old Jonathan Knuiman from Napier.
Police's thoughts are with Mr Knuiman's friends and family, while the investigation into the cause of the incident continues.
