Police praise opening match crowd

Saturday, 3 June, 2017 - 23:31

Police are praising the behaviour of fans at the opening match of the British and Lions’ tour tonight.

A capacity crowd attended the opening game against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians side at Whangarei’s Toll Stadium.

Northland District Operation Commander Inspector Martyn Ruth says the crowd was in good spirits and there were no arrests.

"We’ve had a great night.

There were no significant issues and it’s been a positive night for the people at the ground and the people of Whangarei."

Police are reminding motorists that the roads may be busier than usual this weekend with a significant number of travelling Lions fans already in New Zealand or arriving over the coming days.

Thousands of New Zealanders will also be taking advantage of the long weekend.

Police encourages everyone on the roads to be patient, respectful and drive to the conditions.