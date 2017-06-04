Police investigating double fatality in Waipukurau

|
Hawke's Bay Police are investigating following the death of two people in Waipukurau yesterday.
A 61-year-old female and a 58-year-old male were found dead at an address in Jellicoe Street, Waipukurau.
The matter has been referred to the Coroner.
