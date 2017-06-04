Search for missing man Michael McGrath ongoing today

Sunday, 4 June, 2017 - 10:05

The search for missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath is ongoing today.

Michael is still to be found, nearly two weeks on since he was reported missing by his family.

Police continue to have grave concerns for his wellbeing.

Forty search and rescue staff completed the second phase of the search for Michael yesterday in the Halswell area.

The scene examinations of a property in Halswell and motor vehicles are in progress.

This week members of the investigation team will continue to go door to door to speak with residents in Halswell.

Anyone who may have information in relation to Michael’s disappearance is asked to call Christchurch Central Police Station on 03 363 7400.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.