Search for man overboard in Auckland Harbour

Sunday, 4 June, 2017 - 07:21

Police continue to search for a man who went overboard in Auckland Harbour last night.

Police were notified of a person overboard a charter boat at 9:20pm.

A rescue operation was started however the man was not able to be located last night.

The search will resume later this morning, with the Police Maritime Unit on the water, and search and rescue volunteers on land.

Worksafe will be notified.