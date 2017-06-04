Snow for the upper South Island

Sunday, 4 June, 2017 - 13:23

A slow-moving front followed by a surge of colder air is lying over the upper South Island and should produce snow down to about 600 metres tonight, which will be welcomed by the ski fields but some is also likely to settle on the higher roads.

Road snow forecasts have been issued for the three higher passes in the upper South Island, with the risk that 5 to 10cm may settle on Porters Pass, and lesser amounts on Arthurs and Lewis Passes.

"Motorists travelling in this area should keep an eye on the weather as well as any road reports from NZTA" says forecaster Cameron Coutts.

Meanwhile, another frosty night is expected further south, and these generally fine and frosty conditions continue over most inland regions well into the working week.

The North Island has a more unsettled start as a shallow low is expected to drift across the island on Monday and Tuesday, but it is an improving trend as a ridge follows on Thursday and into Friday.

"However, there are a couple of blips on the horizon," commented Coutts, "with the possibility of another low affecting the far north on Friday, while at the same time an active front should be moving onto the south of the South Island."

