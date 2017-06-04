Death in Favona, Mangere believed to be an accident

Sunday, 4 June, 2017 - 16:10

Counties Manukau Police believe the death of a 17-year-old in Favona, Mangere on Saturday 3 June, 2017 was the result of a tragic accident.

Police have spoken with witnesses who found her and to other local residents who saw her prior to an apparent fall.

The matter has now been referred to the Coroner who will determine the exact cause of death.

Police will be assisting the Coroner with further enquiries.

Police extend their deepest sympathies to her friends and family at this time.