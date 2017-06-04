Man overboard in Auckland Harbour

Sunday, 4 June, 2017 - 18:40

The Police National Dive Squad has completed a search today for a man who went overboard in Auckland Harbour last night.

The rescue operation has been ongoing throughout today, after Police received the initial report at 9:20pm last night. The Police Maritime Unit and search and rescue volunteers have been involved.

The search, which will include the dive squad, is expected to resume tomorrow.

The family have been advised and are receving ongoing support.