Search continues for Michael McGrath

Monday, 5 June, 2017 - 11:10

Police are continuing to appeal for information in relation to missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath.

Michael has been missing for nearly two weeks and Police have grave concerns for his wellbeing.

A formal special notice has been released today with the details of the information that Police are seeking in relation to Michaels disappearance. This will also be distributed as a flyer in the greater Halswell area including residential and retail premises.

The overall focus of this investigation remains on finding Mr McGrath or any evidence relating to his whereabouts.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the Halswell area who may have CCTV cameras at their residential property or commercial premises.

While the search for Michael is ongoing there will be a heavy Police presence in the suburb of Halswell.

Area searches will be undertaken with a focus on Checketts Avenue over the coming days.

Anyone who may have CCTV footage or information in relation to Michael’s disappearance is asked to call Christchurch Central Police Station on 03 363 7400.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.