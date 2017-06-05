Canon launches new Oceania Grants Program

Monday, 5 June, 2017 - 11:45

On World Environment Day and ahead of International Day of Cooperatives this Saturday, Canon Oceania is excited to announce that applications for their revised 2017 Canon Grants Program - ‘Inspiring Tomorrow’, are now open!

‘Inspiring Tomorrow’, an extension of Canon’s Environmental Grants Program, is encouraging all educational, community and environmental groups who are passionate about making a difference to both societal and environmental issues in their communities to apply.

Canon New Zealand are offering three grants of $5,000 worth of Canon equipment, ranging from digital

compact and DSLR cameras, to binoculars, printers and multi-function devices.

Winners will be selected based on the environmental, educational and social merits of their submission, the positive impact their project will have on the community and the importance of Canon products in ensuring its success.

Kim Conner, CEO of Canon New Zealand says that we are thrilled to announce the launch of our new grants program - ‘Inspiring Tomorrow’, bringing to life our corporate philosophy of Kyosei, ‘living and working together for the common good.’

"This year we are excited to be able to broaden the Grants program and offer a helping hand in addressing the social issues within our community. Inspiring Tomorrow aims to recognise the organisations that are making a positive impact in our own backyard and help support the growth of their projects through our technology. We encourage anyone who is part of a social, educational or environmental project to apply," says Conner.

Last year’s winners, the Motutapu Restoration Trust, Otanewainuku Kiwi Trust and Hobsonville Primary School were awarded for the uniqueness of their projects and positive impact they are having on the environment and their community.

Liz Brooks, Manager at the Motutapu Restoration Trust, says that their volunteers have been using their new Canon products almost daily. Of the Canon product received, their Canon 10x30IS binoculars have been used for identifying both birds and weeds. The EOS 750D with EF-S 18-55mm lens has been vital in bird monitoring and recording release events; and the Canon LV-WX320 Projector has been a key resource for training volunteers, and other conservation groups in their seminar room.

"All in all, the Motutapu Restoration Trust could not have fitted out its seminar room, office and volunteers with such state of the art equipment without Canon’s help. This win has allowed us to do more, and be more effective, in our mission of saving Auckland’s ancient island sanctuary," says Brooks.

This year the grants will be awarded under the following categories:

New Zealand:

- 1 x Environmental Grant - $5,000 - 1 x Education/School Grant - $5,000 - 1 x Community/Social Grant - $5,000

Applications close on Friday 4th August 2017 with the winners announced by Thursday 31st August 2017.

To apply for a grant, entrants should fill in the application form here and entrants can post an image that showcases their initiative with the hashtags #InspiringTomorrow, #CanonGrantsProgram and @canon.nz.