Ahmadiyya Muslim Community NZ condemns London Attack

Monday, 5 June, 2017 - 12:30

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in New Zealand categorically condemns the terrorist attack that took place on Saturday in London in the strongest possible terms.

The National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community New Zealand, Mr Bashir Khan, said:

"These heinous and utterly barbaric acts are completely opposed to the teachings of Islam. As Muslims, we are devastated and grief-stricken by this attack and condemn it in the strongest possible terms. Our hearts and prayers go out to those who have been affected, the bereaved and the victims themselves. May Allah have mercy on all of them and may the cruelties of those people who are carrying out these atrocities come to an end."

"The Worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community strongly holds to the belief that Islam advocates ‘Love for all, hatred for none’ and therefore we will continue to march forward with this message. We will not let the terrorists divide us. Instead, we will stand united against all forms of terrorism and hate, and continue to highlight that these actions and the perpetrators have nothing in common with the true Islamic teachings and the vast majority of the Muslims worldwide."

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a dynamic, fast-growing international revival movement within Islam. Founded in 1889 by Hadhrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (1835-1908) in Punjab, India, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community spans over 209 countries with membership exceeding tens of millions. Its motto of ‘Love for all and hatred for none’ is evidenced through the peaceful actions of its millions of followers.