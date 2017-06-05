China a new leader on climate change and Antarctic vulnerabilities?

Monday, 5 June, 2017 - 18:35

China is trying to develop a more positive image as a leader in environmental issues, including in Antarctica and the polar regions, says Dr Marc Lanteigne, a Massey University expert on China, Antarctica and Polar Regions.

The Asian giant is interested in the polar regions in the field of scientific cooperation with other major actors, including New Zealand in Antarctica, it was revealed at an Antarctica summit hosted by Beijing this past week.

"This week it was announced that a major crack has appeared in the Antarctica Ice Sheet, which is a strong signal that the warming effects which have been measured in the Arctic over the past few years has started to be duplicated near the South Pole as well," says Dr Lanteigne, a Canadian international security expert now based at Massey’s Centre for Defence and Security Studies in Auckland.

He says that the decision by US President Donald Trump to abandon its climate commitments means that the US may lose considerable credibility in the areas of environmental protection and polar affairs, and may open the door for Beijing to take more of a leading role in these areas.

"With the US pulling out of the Paris climate accord, China is now in the unexpected position of being the largest global supporter of environmental cooperation. Beijing affirmed this weekend that it will remain in the agreement and seeking closer cooperation with the European Union and likely other major actors to move the agreement forward and continue to press for reductions in carbon emissions and the promotion of green technology."

Although China is still the largest producer of carbon emissions in the world, and pollution remains a serious problem in Chinese cities, many steps have been taken to shut down coal factories and promote alternative and sustainable energy sources, Dr Lanteigne says. "With many in China identifying pollution as a serious health and economic issue, the Chinese government is in a good position to argue that it should take the lead in global green politics with the United States stepping backwards."