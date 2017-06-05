Crash in Waimate

Monday, 5 June, 2017 - 21:25

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving two cars on Waimate Highway (SH1), at Morven, Waimate.

The crash happened at the intersection of Barnetts Rd and SH1.

Emergency services were notified just after 7.30pm.

Local diversions are in place.

There is no confirmation of injury status at this stage.