One dead in Waimate crash

Monday, 5 June, 2017 - 23:45

Police remain at the scene of a crash involving two cars on Waimate Highway (SH1), at Morven, Waimate.

St John has also been in attendance.

Police can confirm that one person has died.

No details about the deceased will be released until next of kin have been informed.

The crash happened at the intersection of Barnetts Rd and SH1 and local diversions are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.