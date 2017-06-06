Saddle Road, Manawatu closed following crash

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 09:30

Motorists are asked to avoid Saddle Road, Manawatu following a crash this morning.

Saddle Road is currently closed in both directions after a truck crash which has caused damage to power lines.

No serious injuries were suffered in the crash which happened on the Woodville side of Saddle Road.

Heavy delays are expected in the area as Saddle Road has been used as the main alternative route by motorists while the Manawatu Gorge remains closed.

While Saddle Road is closed the only alternative route between Palmerston North and Woodville is the Pahiatua Track.

Motorists are asked to delay travel if possible while the scene is cleared.