Serious crash on Hobson Street in Auckland

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 10:40

Police are in attendance at a serious crash on Hobson Street between Wellesley Street West and Cook Street in central Auckland.

A male in his 30’s has been taken to Auckland hospital with critical injuries.

Two lanes are currently blocked and will be for some time. Police advise there will be delays in the area and urge traffic to take an alternative route if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.