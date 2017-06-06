Young kiwi baseball player lands place at top Chicago University

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 11:01

Talented Auckland baseball player Matt Thomas is headed to Chicago in August to begin his baseball and academic life at North Park University, one of the best schools in the city.

North Park University is situated on the north side of the United States second largest city, just a few blocks away from one of the oldest and most storied baseball stadiums in America, Wrigley Field, home of the current World Champion Chicago Cubs and the college’s teams play in division three of the NCAA.

"Whilst it is disappointing to have to leave my physiotherapy course at AUT, I feel this opportunity at North Park is not only a once in a lifetime opportunity but also a massive advantage for me to improve my skills and knowledge of the game," said Thomas, adding, "This will also hopefully lead to selection for the upcoming New Zealand international tournaments."

Thomas has grown up playing baseball at the Bayside-Westhaven club, but with no premier men’s team over the last season, he moved to the North Shore club and played a big part in their success in winning the Men’s National Baseball Championship in early April.

"I am scheduled to arrive in Chicago on the 22nd of August and training will commence a week after my arrival (due to orientation)," said Thomas who is planning on studying athletic training at North Park which he added is the equivalent to physio studies here in New Zealand.

"The coach is about to send a program for me to work on for the next few months before moving to Chicago, which I requested as this can help me get into the routine of things before I step onto the diamond," said Thomas, who adds he and his family are extremely excited at the prospect of going to such a good school and improving his game.

"In terms of my goals, a main one would be to perform while in America and to play to the level I know I'm capable of and to show the Americans just how talented New Zealand players are," said the 19-year old. "Another huge goal would be to qualify for the national team to try and make it to the Olympics. Representing New Zealand is a huge honour and privilege for me above many things and although making the minor leagues or MLB would be incredible, a more realistic goal such as the Olympics and WBC (World Baseball Classic) team is still a motivating target and a big contributing factor as to why I've decided to move to North Park."

Thomas is no stranger to the grind and hard work associated with baseball and the classroom simultaneously. "Obviously hard work and dedication is essential for this to happen but while living the life of routine, discipline and an overall step up in level of baseball I feel I am ready to fully commit to the baseball path."

Thomas’ attitude to improving his game and going to such a high-level college is refreshing to Baseball New Zealand CEO Ryan Flynn. "Matt is a great young man and has a fantastic attitude in not only baseball but life in general and I’m delighted for him and his family for chasing his dream. We are proud of Matt," said Flynn.

"I’m a believer that if you’re prepared to put the hard work in, the results will come," said Flynn, "and this young man has a very bright future if he continues to work as hard as he has since I’ve known him."