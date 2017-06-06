Saddle Road closed due to truck crash

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 11:16

The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that Saddle Road is closed due to a truck crash, and to use the Pahiatua Track.

With the Manawatu Gorge closed, the Pahiatua Track is currently the only route available to those travelling directly between the Manawatu and Hawke’s Bay.

It’s anticipated that it will take contractors several more hours to clear the site as power lines have been taken down after a truck rolled on the road.