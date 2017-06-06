Search for man missing from Waitemata Harbour suspended

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 11:20

Police have now suspended the search for a man missing from Waitemata Harbour

He was Tevita Kava, aged 29 of Mangere.

Tevita was on an inner harbour cruise on Saturday evening and it is believed at some point during the night he has fallen over board.

Over the last two days a land and water search was undertaken utilising the Police Maritime Unit, Eagle helicopter, Land SAR, Coastguard and Harbourmaster.

The Police Dive Squad was called in on Saturday afternoon and the Navy assisted police on Sunday.

A significant area has been searched but unfortunately with no success.

A decision has been made to suspend the search at this time and the family have been informed of this.

Police will not be making any further comment at this time.