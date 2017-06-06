LED project a shining light for Taranaki energy savings

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 11:21

A large energy-saving programme by the New Plymouth District Council is running ahead of time and under budget, and is bringing larger savings than expected.

Two years ago the council started replacing all 8,000 sodium streetlights in the district with LED lights in an invest-to-save initiative. About 2,800 will have been switched over by the end of this month (June).

"To say we’re pleased with the progress of this programme is an understatement," says Infrastructure Manager David Langford."We’ve got about a third of the lights switched over as at the end of May, and we are already seeing a greater than 11 per cent reduction in the total energy used by the district’s streetlights.

"In just the five months from November last year to March this year we’ve saved a total of 82,000kWh. That’s enough to power 134 homes for a month.

"The installation programme is a year ahead of schedule, and because of the reducing cost of LED technology and an increased subsidy from Land Transport NZ the electricity savings will have paid off our portion of the project in 7.5 years instead of 10.

"The original $5.5 million budget had a 51 per cent subsidy from Land Transport NZ. The lowering price for LED streetlights has changed the budget estimate to $3.82m and LTNZ has increased its subsidy to 85 per cent, to be applied retrospectively.

The entire project is now forecast to cost ratepayers $573,000.As well as delivering significant energy savings, the LED streetlights have a cleaner white light and the new system is more reliable with lower costs for maintenance and replacements.