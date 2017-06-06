Wellbeing continues to improve for many Cantabrians - survey

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 11:52

The latest Canterbury Wellbeing Survey shows the wellbeing of greater Christchurch residents continues to improve.

Evon Currie, Chair of the Psychosocial Governance Group, says since the first survey in September 2012, quality of life indicators have been on an upward trend.

"Just over eight in ten (82 per cent) survey respondents rated their quality of life as good or extremely good," Evon says.

Another measure of wellbeing, the WHO-5 Wellbeing Index, has also shown an upward trend since the survey began, she says.

"The results indicate that life is getting much better for the majority of people in greater Christchurch - it’s clear that time is a great healer," Evon says.

"Fewer people now have unresolved insurance claims or are frustrated by living in a damaged environment and the proportion of people who feel encouraged by the signs of progress in the city continues to rise."

While many are doing better, things are still "not so rosy" for a significant section of the population, Evon says.

"It is clear that the recovery is far from over for some in our community," she says.

"People surveyed are much more likely to have a lower quality of life score if they rent, are on a low income, have a health condition or disability, or if they have unresolved insurance or EQC claims."

Evon says the Survey also highlights that questions remain for some Cantabrians about the quality of their earthquake repairs.

The Survey findings will guide the delivery of services and supports in greater Christchurch.

"More than six years on from the first earthquake, agencies remain committed to working together to ensure services continue to adapt to meet the needs of those whose recovery is not over," she says.

"The wealth of information provided by the Survey will help ensure recovery policies and programmes reflect the real needs of our community."

To read the results of the September 2016 Canterbury Wellbeing Survey go to: www.cph.co.nz/your-health/wellbeing-survey/