Saddle Road re-opens after truck craskh

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 13:07

The NZ Transport Agency is advising that Saddle Road is open again following a truck crash this morning.

The road was closed to clear the truck that had rolled, and fallen power lines.

With the Manawatu Gorge closed, Saddle Road and the Pahiatua Track are available to those travelling directly between the Manawatu and Hawke’s Bay.