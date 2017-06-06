Provisional appointments for District Commander roles announced

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 13:21

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today made provisional appointments for the roles of District Commander in Counties Manukau and Eastern Districts, with Inspector Jill Rogers and Inspector Tania Kura as District Commander Counties Manukau and District Commander Eastern respectively.

Inspector Rogers has been the Area Commander for Auckland City Centre since 2014 and has regularly relieved as the Auckland District Commander.

She has also worked in Waitemata District and is currently relieving as Detective Superintendent.

Inspector Rogers has had roles in Prevention and Investigations and her appointment brings a wealth of experience to Counties Manukau district and Tamaki Makaurau.

Inspector Kura has been the Area Commander for Hawkes Bay for the past five years.

She led the amalgamation of the previous Napier and Hastings policing area and has acted as District Commander for both Eastern and Central Districts.

During the Rio Olympics, Inspector Kura was a Security Advisor for the New Zealand team, and she was previously the Head of School, Patrol and Operational Policing at the RNZPC.