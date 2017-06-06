Trust donates $600k to Football South facility at Logan Park

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 14:03

Football South has been given a further $600,000 boost for its sport turf development at Logan Park after securing funding from the Otago Community Trust. The donation was approved at the Trust’s recent board meeting, where trustees granted a number of sizable donations across the region.

Chris Wright, chief executive of Football South said it has been a tremendous month for Football South, who are now over two-thirds the way to securing the funding required to build the all-weather facility on Logan Park.

"We’ve always felt that the project objectives align well with the needs of the community and we’re delighted that the Otago Community Trust have committed to this level. It’s starting to feel very real that multiple sports could be taking place on the finished facility in 12 months time."

The Waikouaiti District Museum Society also benefited from the recent funding round receiving a $100,000 donation to assist with the cost of constructing a new museum building "Exhibition Centre".

President of the Waikouaiti Coast Heritage Centre Bill Lang said the new purpose-built exhibition centre will be located behind the existing historic museum.

"We are delighted with the Trust’s generous donation, the new exhibition centre will bring the history of the area to life, creating a sense of identity and place for the local community" he said.

The centre will house an exhibition gallery, collection storage, workshop, staff room and public research facilities. It will also act as a Visitor Information Centre and have space for the sale of local crafts.

Otago Community Trust, chief executive Barbara Bridger said "to date the Waikouaiti Museum Society has raised over half of the funds towards the $500,000 plus project, which is a tremendous effort for a small community."

Other organisations benefiting from sizable donations in May included the Fortune Theatre Trust, Otago Medical Research Foundation and the Routeburn Dart Wildlife Trust.

The $30,000 donation approved to the Routeburn Dart Wildlife Trust will assist with predator control along the Dart and Rees braided rivers. This will enable a bird focused conservation project commence along the rivers, consistent with the 'Bring Back the Birdsong' project advanced by the Department of Conservation.

In total, the Trust approved over $1M in community donations to 29 community groups across Otago.