Investigation into missing Halswell man steps up

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 14:00

The investigation into the disappearance of Michael McGrath continues today with an increased presence in the Halswell area.

Michael has been missing for nearly two weeks and Police have grave concerns for his wellbeing.

Police will be going door to door in and around Checketts Avenue to establish movements and sightings of Michael.

A large leaflet drop of the special notice that was released yesterday outlining the details of the information that Police are seeking will also be completed in the area.

Police are looking to recommence the search phase around the greater Halswell area tomorrow.

The investigation team continue to interview persons of interest and witnesses but are not in a position to release further details on this.

The scene examination continues at Candy’s Road, as well as the examination of relevant motor vehicles.