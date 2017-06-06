Lifejacket reminder after lake incident

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 15:02

Queenstown Lakes District Harbourmaster Marty Black has urged lake users to follow basic boating rules after five people in a small inflatable boat with no lifejackets got into difficulties on Lake Wanaka last Friday.

A concerned member of the public called Wanaka Police after seeing the 2.5-3m craft heading out from the swim lane end of Roy's Bay. None of those on board - all adults with one from New Zealand and four from overseas - were wearing lifejackets and they were having difficulty with the small engine.

Wanaka Police called the harbourmaster’s office around 2pm. Deputy Harbourmaster Craig Blake saw the craft approaching Ruby Island and caught up with the group on the island’s walking track. He reminded them that wearing lifejackets was compulsory on the region’s lakes and waterways at all times in any boat less than six metres long.

Mr Blake explained that they could be liable for a fine of up to $300 and also pointed out the additional dangers of low temperatures during winter. He agreed to give the group a warning on this occasion and waive any fine if they agreed to leave immediately back to shore under his escort.

They accepted but could not restart their engine. Mr Blake therefore had to tow them back to Waterfall Creek and then take one person back to their car at Roy’s Bay via jet ski.

Marty Black praised the member of the public for initially calling the police and said it was a timely warning for all boaties.

"This group’s adventure could so easily have gone wrong and ended in tragedy. At best they could have been forced to spend a chilly night on Ruby Island were it not for the sensible reaction of the person reporting their situation.

"Survival time in the water is dramatically less with low winter temperatures so risking this journey without wearing lifejackets, let alone ensuring their engine was working properly, should be a lesson for all locals and visitors."

Mr Black said that boat safety tips and information about waterways bylaws are available in the leisure and culture section of the QLDC website www.qldc.govt.nz.