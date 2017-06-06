Fatal house fire in Maungatapu, Tauranga

|
One person has died at the scene of a house fire on Moiri Place, in Maungatapu, Tauranga this afternoon.
Police and ambulance were called to assist Fire at approximately 1:00pm.
A scene examination will now be conducted by Police and Fire to establish the cause of the fire.
