Summer in a wintry Dunedin

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 15:06

A group of North American tertiary students have just arrived at Otago Polytechnic to take part in the city’s first ‘Summer Series Programme’. The programme is run in countries all over the world, this is the first time Dunedin has been involved.

The 13 students will complete two papers while here: Sustainability in Nature and Understanding a Bicultural Perspective.

They experienced their first taste of biculturalism on their arrival, with a mihi whakatau (welcome) to Otago Polytechnic.

Carly Livingston, from Humber College in Ontario, Canada, said she wasn’t sure what to expect.

"It was nerve wracking, but it was fine, because no one was awkward about it. It’s a really nice way to be welcomed - formal but in a casual sense as well."

The group will spend some time in the classroom, but most of their learning will happen out in the field. They’ll kayak Otago Harbour, cycle to Karitane, stay on a Marae and volunteer at the Sinclair wetlands.

Michael Simmons, Otago Polytechnic’s Professional Development Consultant, says the students will get the opportunity to engage with the natural environment, as well as learning skills to make a real difference to the future of our planet.

Carly says she’s already noticed that New Zealand is cleaner and greener.

"We have more garbage cans in Toronto, yet there’s more litter. People here just don’t seem to litter. I’ve also heard a lot about how kiwis are more aware of conserving energy."

The students are from Humber College (Canada), Saskatchewn Polytechnic (Canada) and Central Community College, Nebraska (USA). They’re in Dunedin until 30 June.