Council consults on priorities for city centre development

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 15:29

Palmerston North City Council is seeking feedback from residents on which areas of the central city should be developed first.

The City Centre Streetscape Plan sets out the future design direction for eight areas of the central city, and aims to make Palmerston North more vibrant and attractive for residents and visitors.

"The world’s most exciting cities have one thing in common - a vibrant city centre," says City Planning Manager David Murphy.

"Our City Centre Streetscape Plan aims to achieve just that, with an emphasis on making public spaces friendlier for pedestrians, cultivating a lively entertainment scene after 5pm, and attracting more private investment to the city centre."

A simple online consultation tool has been developed for residents to give feedback on which of the eight areas they think Council should work on first.

"Our easy to use online consultation tool includes images of the eight areas of the central city we’re planning to develop. At this stage we want people to tell us which of these areas we should work on first. We’ll then be asking for feedback on the detailed designs at a later date."

The City Centre Streetscape Plan is one of a raft of initiatives Council is putting in place to increase vibrancy in the central city.

"A vibrant city centre will make Palmerston North much more attractive for work and play, and bring significant benefits for the local economy," says Mr Murphy.

"With that in mind we’ve been securing bigger and better events and exhibitions, supporting community led events and activities through our Palmy Unleashed Programme, and investing in Broadway which is fast becoming a dining and entertainment hub."

Other initiatives include an exciting redevelopment of the Central Library, upgrades to Cuba Street to create a green, people friendly link between the Central Energy Trust Arena and the CBD, and the introduction of two hours free parking on Saturday mornings.

"We’re really excited about the future of our city and encourage everyone to have their say about our City Centre Streetscape Plan. The online consultation tool can be accessed via the Council website or directly at https://haveyoursay.pncc.govt.nz."