Mayor congratulates Queen's Birthday Honours recipients

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 15:27

Hamilton Mayor Andrew King has congratulated two of the city’s women leaders recognised with Queen’s Birthday Honours this year.

Emeritus Professor Peggy Koopman-Boyden, a noted social gerontologist and University of Waikato academic, was made a Dame in the 2017 Queen’s Birthday Honours in recognition of her services to senior citizens. It is the second award of its kind for Dame Peggy, who received a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to the elderly in 1997.

Inspector Karen Henrikson, one of the city’s most senior and long-serving police officers, was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in recognition of her services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

Mayor King says both women have made significant contributions to the city and the community, and also been important influencers on the Council’s business.

"Dame Peggy was the chair of our Older Person’s Advisory Panel and her expertise, knowledge and robust views were valuable to the Council in its decision-making on matters relating to the city’s older residents," Mayor King says.

"She is an expert in her field and she is now driving our efforts to become New Zealand’s first age-friendly city, which the Council supports."

Mayor King thanked Inspector Henrikson for her ability to bring valuable commentary and common sense to the Council’s business where police had an interest or a stake.

"Inspector Henrikson frequently liaises with our staff on a range of matters, including safety in the Hamilton central business district, the management of alcohol supply and consumption in our city, and also our delivery of major events," he says.

"She has always been pragmatic and realistic, and her focus has always been the safety of our community, which is hugely appreciated and valuable."

Mayor King offered his congratulations to both women on their honours and thanked them on behalf of the city.

Other Queen’s Birthday Honours recipients who live or work in our city, or have Hamilton connections were:

THE NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT

Officers

Dr Zafer (Zaf) Khouri, Hamilton, for services to odontology.

Members

Ms Lilian Jeanne (Jeanne) Biddulph, Hamilton, for services to literacy education.

Mrs Marilyn Elaine Cooper, Hamilton, for services to equestrian sports.

Mr John Barry Maughan, Hamilton, for services to health.

QUEENS SERVICE MEDAL

Mr Karl Frederick Lapwood, Hamilton, for services to the New Zealand Fire Service and business.