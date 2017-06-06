British High Commission bus sets up in central Auckland

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 15:40

Following the completion of a successful trip to Whangarei and Waitangi, the British High Commission will now make central Auckland home for the next three days.

The GREAT Bus which will be parked along Auckland’s Waterfront will continue to offer their consular service and support. Whether its support for lost or stolen passports, issuing replacement emergency travel documents, helping due to illness or accident, or providing local contacts, the British High Commission will have staff on hand for the next three days.

In light of the recent London attack, as the British High Commission will have a condolence book in their Wellington office so too will the bus in Auckland for those wishes to leave a message or support for those back in the UK.

"I wish to thank those who have expressed sympathy and support following the London terror attack over the weekend. Our thoughts are with the victims and with their friends, families and loved ones." British High Commissioner Jonathan Sinclair said.

The GREAT Bus will be located in the following Auckland locations:

Tuesday 6 June, 10am - 5pm at 152 Quay Street

Wednesday 7 June, 10am - 5pm at the Eastern Viaduct Carpark

Thursday 8 June, 9am - 12pm at the Eastern Viaduct Carpark