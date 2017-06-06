Entries open for Trustpower Wairoa District Community Awards

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 15:47

The search is on to unearth Wairoa’s hardworking voluntary groups with entries now open for the Trustpower Wairoa District Community Awards.

Entries for the Trustpower Wairoa District Community Awards opened today. The Awards, which are run in partnership with the Wairoa District Council, are open to all voluntary groups and organisations working to make Wairoa a better place to live.

Since the Trustpower Wairoa District Community Awards began in 2000, more than $84,000 has been given away to deserving voluntary groups and organisations. This year more than $5,000 is up for grabs.

Anyone can enter a voluntary group or organisation for the Trustpower Wairoa District Community Awards - voluntary groups and organisations can even enter themselves.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Alice Boyd thinks there are many voluntary groups out there who deserve recognition.

"Wairoa has a great sense of community. Through the Trustpower Wairoa District Community Awards, more groups surface every year who are doing amazing things that would otherwise go unrecognised.

Now you have the chance to say thanks to awesome volunteers who work hard to improve your community - just by filling out an entry form. A few minutes of your time will make a real difference to the volunteers you are recognising," says Miss Boyd.

Entry Forms for the Trustpower Wairoa District Community Awards are available from the Council offices or service centres or can be completed online at www.trustpower.co.nz/communityawards, and on our Facebook page. Entry Forms can also be received by calling Alice Boyd on 0800 87 11 11 extn 4176.

The awards cover five categories; Heritage and Environment, Health and Wellbeing, Arts and Culture, Sport and Leisure, and Educational and Child/Youth Development. Category winners receive $500, runners-up receive $250 and the Supreme Winner will take home $1,500 and an all-expenses paid trip to the 2017 Trustpower National Community Awards. Last year’s Trustpower Wairoa District Community Awards Supreme Winner was Wairoa Community Patrol.

Entries for the Trustpower Wairoa District Community Awards close at 5pm on Friday 4 August.