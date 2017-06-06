Coromandel Watchdog urges DOC to protect conservation land

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 16:00

Coromandel Watchdog of Hauraki is calling on the Department of Conservation to protect public access and endangered species, not toxic mining activity, on conservation land. The group are very disappointed to see drilling resume in the fragile Parakiwai Valley area. Oceana Gold, the Canadian/Australian mining company which last year took over Newmont Gold Corporations New Zealand interests, are about to undertake a drilling program in the area. The Department of Conservation has publicly notified closures of some of the conservation land around the renowned Wharekirauponga Track on grounds of ‘protecting public safety’, making it an offense for an unauthorised person to enter this part of the Warekirauponga area.

Coromandel Watchdog questions public conservation land being monopolised for private gain - with the apparent blessing of the Department of Conservation - and the group believes that allowing this activity on conservation land is contrary to the primary functions of the Department. "We are very lucky, here in Aotearoa New Zealand, to have such outstanding areas - particularly in public ownership. Surely the Departments role is to do their utmost to protect and conserve these areas for us all?" Coromandel Watchdog spokesperson Augusta Macassey-Pickard says.The Conservation Estate, and particularly areas of high natural value such as the Wharekirauponga/Parakiwai area, are for all New Zealanders, and the Department must place this right, and the conservation of these areas, above those of a multinational company.

Coromandel Watchdog feels that the Department should not have allowed access to a mining company to drill for gold in the area, which is known habitat of threatened and endangered species. "This is an area of high natural value and is not suited to industrial activities - especially not ones that are by their very nature so destructive. For example, it is one of only three places where the endangered Archey’s frog are found and this company is drilling there?" Mrs Macassey-Pickard said. "Despite DOC's failure to protect the core values of conservation, Coromandel Watchdog will continue to peacefully defend the sites like the one near Parakiwai on behalf of everyone who values the environment."