Double fatality in Waipukurau

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 16:20

Police can now release the names of the two people who were found dead at a Jellicoe Street, Waipukurau, address on Saturday 3rd of June.

They were 61-year-old Ngaire Elaine McKenzie and 58-year-old Murray James Daley, both of Waipukurau.

Police extends our sympathies to their family and friends.

The matter has been referred to the Coroner.