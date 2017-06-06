Double fatality in Waipukurau

|
Police can now release the names of the two people who were found dead at a Jellicoe Street, Waipukurau, address on Saturday 3rd of June.
They were 61-year-old Ngaire Elaine McKenzie and 58-year-old Murray James Daley, both of Waipukurau.
Police extends our sympathies to their family and friends.
The matter has been referred to the Coroner.
