Age and wage increase perfect timing for UCOL's new qualification

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 16:23

The Universal College of Learning (UCOL) in Palmerston North is rolling out their newly revamped qualification, the New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing (Support Work) Level 3, set to start mid July.

The programme is aimed at anyone entering the workforce as a support worker for the disabled or elderly, giving them the professional skill-set to be able to provide the necesary care and support required of such a role. The programme is being welcomed by local resthomes as the need to employ skilled workers becomes invaluable.

The qualification could not have come at a better time as the government announced support of the $2billion pay equity package in April this year. This means that as of 1 July 2017 those holding a Level 3 qualification could likely expect to gain a 50 per cent pay rise during the next five years taking those on a current minimum wage of $15.75 to $25 by 2021.

Statistics New Zealand has projected there will be 1.14 million people 65 years and older by the year 2021 and the need to attract a skilled workforce is becoming more evident.

The qualification will provide students with interpersonal communication skills, cover the cultural, ethical and legal side of health as well as providing equipment training in a hands-on learning environment with 150 hours of placement making them ready to enter the workforce.

"Our focus is on developing work-ready graduates, when they head out in to a health or wellbeing setting they have the skills to be able to interact effectively with their clients ensuring optimum quality of care," say’s UCOL’s Vicki-Lee Tyacke, Head of School - Nursing.

For anyone wanting to find out more about the programme they should contact UCOL on 06 946 2300.