Final Call for submissions to Port Hills Fire Operational Review

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 17:06

A reminder to make submissions to the Port Hills Fires Operational Review by Wednesday 14 June 2017. In order to provide information, please use the submission form on the New Zealand Fire Service’s website. If you would like to receive your form by post, please call the New Zealand Fire Service and National Rural Fire Authority Headquarters on 04 496 3600.

Alan Goodwin, from Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council (AFAC), has been appointed to independently lead the Operational Review jointly sponsored by the New Zealand Fire Service and National Rural Fire Authority. Mr Goodwin is seeking information from people who were affected by the fires. This will be an important part of helping the Review Team achieve the purpose of the Review (set out in the Terms of Reference).

This review has been initiated by the New Zealand Fire Service and two Rural Fire Authorities and will focus specifically on the effectiveness and efficiency with which the fire agencies undertook their responsibilities.

- Leigh Deuchars, Director, Office of the Chief Executive, New Zealand Fire Service