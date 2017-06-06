Hawke's Bay Police seeking information on fatal collision

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 17:15

Hawke's Bay Police are seeking information regarding a crash in which a pedestrian was fatally injured after being struck by a vehicle in Hawke's Bay.

It happened on Friday 2nd June, around 11pm, between Bay View and Napier Airport.

The pedestrian, a 22-year-old man from Napier, was last seen leaving an address in Bay View about 10pm, and wearing black jeans and a black and grey hooded sweatshirt.

The Hawke's Bay Serious Crash Unit are currently investigating the circumstances leading up to the fatal crash, and are seeking witnesses who may have seen the pedestrian walking south between Bay View and Napier Airport.

Any information can be given to Hastings Police on (06) 831 0700, or Crimestoppers, anonymously if necessary, on 0800 555 111.