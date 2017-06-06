Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 17:20

This Friday, 9 June, teams of volunteers from Contact Energy, Lion, Landcorp, Spark, and the Wellington City Council will be swapping their offices for the slopes of Mount Victoria, to take part in a friendly competition to see which team can take out the top prize in Conservation Volunteers New Zealand’s World Environment Day Tree Planting Challenge.

The competition is in celebration of World Environment Day, which is globally observed on 5 June and is the largest annual event for positive environmental action. This competitive event is the first of its kind held in Wellington, and this year will be helping the Rotary Club of Wellington on their centennial project - A Forest at the Heart of Wellington - which aims to plant 100,000 trees on Mount Victoria in celebration of their centenary which falls in 2021.

The native trees planted as part of this project will add to the new forest, greatly increasing the biodiversity in close proximity to Wellington’s urban centre, and create habitat for native birds which are increasingly nesting outside the protective fence of Zealandia. It will also provide an opportunity for corporate staff members to get outside and engage in their natural surroundings and make a real difference for urban biodiversity.

Alongside this event Conservation Volunteers is also hosting four corporate teams in Auckland, and 48 teams across Australia in what is set to be the largest ever World Environment Day Tree Planting Challenge.

"With help from these corporate volunteers we expect to get over 2,500 trees in the ground during the Wellington competition which will be a massive contribution to the Wellington community and environment," says Ed Tregidga, Regional Manager of CVNZ in Wellington.

"It’s also a great way for the participating organisations to show that they are entrenched in the community, and that they’re devoted to making Wellington a great place for everyone to enjoy - nature included".

The five corporate teams will compete against each other to see who can plant their allocation of trees the fastest, while also ensuring that they are well planted trees. The winner of the Tree Planting Challenge will receive a trophy and bragging rights, the day will be finishing with a BBQ and spot prizes.

Conservation Volunteers New Zealand invites those who share our vision to build a sustainable future to support our community initiatives by joining as a volunteer, a corporate group, or by becoming a financial partner to help us build our capacity for positive environmental change.