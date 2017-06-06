Police name release Waimate crash victim

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 21:40

Police can now release the name of the woman who died following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near the junction with Barnetts Road in Waimate, at about 7.30pm on Monday 5 June 2017.

She was 21-year-old Rosie Ann Crozier of Dunedin.

Police extend their sympathies to the family and friends of Rosie Ann Crozier.

The Serious Crash Unit continues to investigate.